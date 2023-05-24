GIRLS' TENNIS: Bulldogs claim 1st regional title since 1995

SELLERSBURG — In a season awash with benchmarks, New Albany achieved another milestone Wednesday.
The No. 21 Bulldogs beat rival, and 27th-ranked, Floyd Central 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final at the Mike Crabtree Tennis Complex. It marked the second regional championship for the program, and the first one since 1995.
“I’ve been wanting this since freshman year, when our season got canceled from COVID,” New Albany senior Claire Meyer said. “Now senior year we finally got it under our belt, it just means so much. It means the world honestly.”
The unbeaten Bulldogs (19-0) advance to face the winner of the Evansville Bosse Regional, either No. 20 Castle or Gibson Southern, at noon Saturday in one championship of the Jasper Semistate. The winner will advance to the IHSAA State Finals, which are scheduled for June 2-3.
“It just means all the hard work that the girls put into it the last seven, or eight, years all paid off,” New Albany coach Matt Briscoe said. “It’s good for the school and it’s good for the program. We now have a blueprint to figure out how to do it again.”
After some lineup mixing and matching during the regular season, the Bulldogs’ recipe for success in the postseason has been its splendid singles play. Meyer (at No. 1), Vega Hernandez (at No. 2) and Lily Meyer (at No. 3), Claire’s twin sister, didn’t drop a set — and only four games total — in their first three state tournament matches.
Wednesday, the Meyer twins triumphed at Nos. 1 and 3 respectively (Claire downed Addison Michell 6-0, 6-0 while Lily defeated Katherine Fancher 6-2, 6-0). At No. 2 singles, though, Hernandez led Floyd’s Sophi Wood 5-0 in the first set when she fell and injured her wrist, which forced her to default.
That, combined with the 6-1, 6-0 victory by the Highlanders’ No. 1 doubles duo of Millie Meunier and Libby Banet, deadlocked the overall match at 2-2.
For New Albany, which lost 4-1 to Floyd in the 2021 regional final and 3-2 to the Highlanders in the regional semis in 2022, that caused a bit of deja vu.
“It was a little bit of flashbacks,” Lily Meyer said.
However, Maci Crone and Maddie Packova took care of business for the Bulldogs by beating Zoe Vanderhoof and Abby Slaughter 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
“We knew what had to happen and we just did it,” Crone said. “It was the only option for us really.”
“They felt extra pressure, knowing that they were going to have to get a win after Vega went down, and they handled it well,” Briscoe added.
And afterward the Bulldogs, who won their second straight Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament title earlier this month, handled the regional trophy for the first time in 28 years.
“We’re super-proud of ourselves,” Lily Meyer said. “We knew we could do it.”
TRINKLE TRIUMPHS
Providence sophomore standout Riley Trinkle topped Charlestown’s Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-0 to win the individual singles title in the Silver Creek Sectional on Wednesday.
In doubles action, Jeffersonville’s Eva Ellis and Abby Leep defeated Borden’s Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson 6-1, 6-3. Ellis and Leep will face Meunier and Banet, last year’s state runners-up, at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in the individual doubles final.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Wednesday’s final
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Addison Michell 6-0, 6-0; Sophi Wood (FC) d. Vega Hernandez 0-5, injury default; Lily Meyer (NA) d. Katherine Fancher 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Corinne Miller-Natalie Saydera 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Packova-Maci Crone (NA) d. Zoe Vanderhoof-Abby Slaughter 6-3, 6-2.