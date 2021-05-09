JASPER — New Albany placed second in Saturday's Jasper Invitational.
For the Bulldogs, Claire Meyer was runner-up at No. 1 singles, as was Natalie Saydera at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Lily Meyer and Layne Burke. The No. 2 doubles duo of Maci Crone and Elise Conrad placed third.
New Albany is slated to face Jennings County in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.