NEW ALBANY — The host Bulldogs won all five divisions to capture the title at Saturday’s New Albany Invitational in girls' tennis action.
The ‘Dogs finished with 60 points while Lanesville took second with 34. Borden (25), Austin (21), Henryville (19) and Clarksville (11) rounded out the team scoring.
In singles, Claire Meyer won at No. 1, Marisa Witt triumphed at No. 2 and Claire Stock was victorious at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller triumphed at No. 2.
