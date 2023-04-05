CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown blanked Brownstown Central 5-0 in the Pirates’ season-opener Tuesday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates to victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Kimber Doherty followed suit with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 singles while Audrey Slay was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
HILLTOPPERS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Shawe Memorial downed New Washington 4-1 in the Mustangs’ season-opener Tuesday.
