sct4.jpg (copy)

Charlestown’s Emma McCutcheon returns a shot in a match last season. Tuesday, she and Anna Almeciga picked up a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles in the Pirates’ 5-0 sweep of Brownstown Central.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown blanked Brownstown Central 5-0 in the Pirates’ season-opener Tuesday afternoon.

Maci Vaughn paced the Pirates to victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Kimber Doherty followed suit with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 singles while Audrey Slay was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.

In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.

HILLTOPPERS TOP MUSTANGS

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Shawe Memorial downed New Washington 4-1 in the Mustangs’ season-opener Tuesday.

