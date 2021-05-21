SELLERSBURG — Charlestown made it two in a row Friday.
The Pirates didn’t drop a set in a 5-0 win over Henryville in the Silver Creek Sectional final. It’s the second consecutive title for Charlestown, which captured its first championship in 30 years in 2019 before last season was wiped out by COVID-19.
“Sophomore year when we won it, it was kind of out of the blue and we surprised a lot of people. This year going in we knew we had a really good chance,” said Skylar Cochran, the Pirates’ lone senior. “We hadn’t played Henryville in the regular season, so we didn’t know how to match up against them, but coming out with a 5-0 win is pretty awesome. We’re all happy.”
Charlestown advances to the Silver Creek Regional semifinals, where it will face the winner of Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional final between the host Highlanders and Eastern on Tuesday afternoon. New Albany will take on Jeffersonville in the other semi. The regional final is scheduled for Wednesday.
Friday, as has been the case almost the entire season, Cochran led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Malorie Sinn at No. 1 singles. The senior has suffered only two losses this spring.
Junior Amanda Upton topped Kylie Thomas by the same score at No. 3 singles while sophomore Maci Vaughn downed Olivia Parmenter 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
In doubles, Alyssa Moore and Emma McCutcheon outlasted Taylor Long and Kylie Lacy 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga defeated Kate Smith and Kelly Knox 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
“The strength of our lineup has been our (number) one, two and three singles,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said, “but the last two and a half weeks our (number) one doubles team has really come along and we’ve had two athletes down there at two doubles, so we’ve gotten a lot better.”
“We’ve been trying to find the right fit and finally we did,” Cochran added. “Our doubles have come a really long way. We’re all just happy to be here and we’ve gotten better with every match and practice.”
Friday’s final
CHARLESTOWN 5, HENRYVILLE 0Singles: Skylar Cochran d. Malorie Sinn 6-0, 6-0; Maci Vaughn d. Olivia Parmenter 6-2, 6-3; Amanda Upton d. Kylie Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon d. Taylor Long-Kylie Lacy 6-3, 6-4; Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga d. Kate Smith-Kelly Knox 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.