CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek clipped Clarksville 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons picked up a pair of victories in singles and swept the doubles matches. At No. 1 singles, Katie Bishop downed Shilee Watts 6-2, 6-1 while the Generals defaulted at No. 3. In doubles, Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman won at No. 1 after one of Clarksville's players had to retire due to injury. At No. 2 doubles, Harper Ramsey and Meredith Voigt defeated Savanah Appell and Skylar King 6-3, 6-1.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Aaliyah Taylor defeated Ava Rippel 6-2, 6-2.
"We lost a tough one to Silver Creek," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "It was a choppy match, at best, for us due to uncontrollable circumstances. But our bright spot was No. 2 singles player Aaliyah Taylor, who played an excellent match winning convincingly in straight sets."
SILVER CREEK 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Katie Bishop (SC) d. Shilee Watts 6-2, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Ava Rippel 6-2 6-2; Silver Creek won by default.
Doubles: Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman (SC) d. Emily Kaiser-Jessie Sloan 6-2 0-1 suspended due to Clarksville injury; Harper Ramsey-Meredith Voigt (SC) d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-3, 6-1.
