SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek captured its first sectional title since 2018 Saturday.
The Dragons defeated Henryville 5-0 in a morning semifinal before beating Borden by the same score in the Silver Creek Sectional final in the afternoon.
Against the Braves, freshman Alleigh Leezer downed Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Katie Bishop defeated Reese Martel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Lilly Giefer topped Avery Carter 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman outlasted Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 at No. 1 while Ava Rippel and Mallory Coffman defeated Ava Voyles and Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
It's the 24th sectional title for the Dragons, who'll face Jeffersonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in one semifinal of the Silver Creek Regional.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Saturday morning's semifinal
SILVER CREEK 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Alleigh Leezer d. Olivia Parmenter 6-0, 6-3; Katie Bishop d. Kate Smith 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Lilly Giefer d. Hannah Mitchell 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman d. Kelly Knox-Kyla Tyra-Lacy 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Ava Rippel-Mallory Coffman d. Alexis Marion-Chloe Marion 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday's final
SILVER CREEK 5, BORDEN 0
Singles: Leezer d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0; Bishop d. Reese Martel 6-2, 6-3; Giefer d. Avery Carter 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Howard-Oltman d. Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; Rippel-Coffman d. Ava Voyles-Hannah Peine 6-4, 6-3.
