CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Lanesville defeated Clarksville 4-1 Saturday morning.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Savannah Appell defeated Grace Campbell 6-4, 6-3.
"Our Savannah Appell played another great match and continues to play well. We continue to grow and learn this was a great match for us and will help us moving forward," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
LANESVILLE 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Grace Campbell 6-4, 6-3; Lauren Schneider (L) d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Layla Teeter (L) d. Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Sydney Hodges-Sophie Crawford (L) d. Flora Bowen-Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-4; Lanesville won by default.
BULL DOGS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Eighth-ranked Columbus North won 4-1 at Jeffersonville on Saturday.
The Red Devils' lone victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Kirstin Elder and Sara Sharp won 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.
COLUMBUS NORTH 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Kathryn Wilson (CN) d. Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-1; Aya Saad (CN) d. Abby Leep 6-0, 6-0; Liston Cloteaux (CN) d. Anellah Trujillo 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Annabelle Sun-Lizzie Bodart (CN) d. Claire Stock-Jezel Lopez 6-3, 6-1; Kirstin Elder/Sara Sharp (J) d. Grace Conner-Nino Akhalaya 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.
