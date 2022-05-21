GIRLS' TENNIS: Evans helps Red Devils down Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Alexis Evans helped lift Jeffersonville to its second straight sectional title Saturday.
The senior outlasted Providence freshman Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to clinch the Red Devils' 3-2 triumph over the host Pioneers in the Providence Sectional final.
Jeff will face the winner of the Silver Creek Sectional, which will be completed Saturday afternoon, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal. Floyd Central will take on New Albany at the same time in the other semi. The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Against the Pioneers, the Red Devils picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
Addie Rose Scott defeated Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Abby Leep and Anellah Trujillo outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
For Providence, freshman Riley Trinkle defeated fellow frosh Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Ally Gray and Reese Carver downed Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Thanks to their victories, Trinkle, Gray and Carver advance in the singles and doubles state tournaments.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Saturday's final
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Addie Rose Scott (J) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Evans (J) d. Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4; Abby Leep-Anellah Trujillo (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.