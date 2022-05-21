 Skip to main content
GIRLS' TENNIS: Evans helps Red Devils down Pioneers

jten1.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Alexis Evans hoists the trophy following the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over the host Pioneers in the Providence Sectional final Saturday. 

CLARKSVILLE — Alexis Evans helped lift Jeffersonville to its second straight sectional title Saturday. 

The senior outlasted Providence freshman Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to clinch the Red Devils' 3-2 triumph over the host Pioneers in the Providence Sectional final. 

Jeff will face the winner of the Silver Creek Sectional, which will be completed Saturday afternoon, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in a Silver Creek Regional semifinal. Floyd Central will take on New Albany at the same time in the other semi. The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Against the Pioneers, the Red Devils picked up two points in singles and one in doubles. 

jten2.jpg

Alexis Evans' Jeffersonville teammates run to congratulate her following her victory at No. 3 singles during Saturday's Providence Sectional final. 

Addie Rose Scott defeated Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Abby Leep and Anellah Trujillo outlasted Maya Paris and Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

For Providence, freshman Riley Trinkle defeated fellow frosh Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Ally Gray and Reese Carver downed Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. 

Thanks to their victories, Trinkle, Gray and Carver advance in the singles and doubles state tournaments. 

.

PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL

Saturday's final

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, PROVIDENCE 2

     Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Addie Rose Scott (J) d. Reese Upton 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Evans (J) d. Grace Kaiser 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4. 

     Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (P) d. Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder 6-1, 6-4; Abby Leep-Anellah Trujillo (J) d. Maya Paris-Mary Furnish 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. 

Tags

