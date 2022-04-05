GIRLS' TENNIS: Five to watch this season

The girls’ tennis season officially got underway last week. Locally, however, most of our teams begin their campaigns this week.
Once again, the area features some solid talent.
With that in mind, here are five players to watch this spring.
LIBBY BANET, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore is coming off a fabulous freshman campaign for the Highlanders.
Primarily playing at No. 2 singles, Banet went 16-3 during the regular season. In the postseason, she helped Floyd claim sectional and regional titles.
After the season, she was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
MILLIE MEUNIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a sensational sophomore season.
Playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders, Meunier went 16-3 during the regular season. In the postseason, she helped lead Floyd to sectional and regional championships.
She was named second-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
CLAIRE MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a strong sophomore season for the Bulldogs in 2021.
Playing No. 1 singles for New Albany, Meyer only lost three matches all season and two of those were to Meunier.
She garnered All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA.
LILY MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The junior, who is 10 minutes older than her twin sister Claire, had a strong sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
Playing No. 1 doubles with now-graduated Layne Burke, the pair posted a 17-1 record during the regular season. The duo then won its first seven postseason matches, to advance to the quarterfinals of the IHSAA state tournament, before losing to the eventual champions from Evansville Memorial.
Meyer and Burke were named second-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
RILEY TRINKLE, PROVIDENCE
The freshman, and younger sister of former singles state champion Halli Trinkle, is expected to contribute right away for the Pioneers.
She’s already ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 1 freshman in the state by tennisrecruiting.net.
Trinkle will slide into the No. 1 singles slot that her sister (a 2019 PHS graduate) dominated for some time.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Silver Creek senior Katie Bishop; Providence sophomore Reese Carver; Providence senior Ally Gray; Borden junior Claire Hall; Christian Academy junior Elana Hamby; Floyd Central senior Kaitlyn Jones; Jeffersonville senior Addie Rose Scott; Charlestown junior Maci Vaughn.