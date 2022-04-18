JASPER — Seventeenth-ranked Floyd Central dropped a pair of matches Saturday at Jasper.
The host, and fifth-ranked, Wildcats blanked the Highlanders 5-0 while No. 13 Center Grove downed Floyd 4-1.
The Highlanders’ win against the Trojans came at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-1.
That came after McCracken County (Ky.) edged Floyd 3-2 Friday night at Jasper.
Meunier and Banet won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Ella Leitner triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 3 singles.
