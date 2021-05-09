ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Floyd Central went 1-1 against a pair of Kentucky teams on Friday.
The Highlanders beat Elizabethtown 3-2 before losing by the same score to Central Hardin.
In the first match, Floyd swept the singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Millie Meunier dropped the first set 7-5 but led 5-2 in the second when her opponent retired. Also for the Highlanders, Libby Banet won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Ivy Hasenour triumphed 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
In its second match, Floyd Central received victories from Meunier and Banet at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
