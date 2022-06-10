GIRLS' TENNIS: Floyd Central tandem tries for state title

FLOYDS KNOBS — A move made out of necessity early in the season has worked out quite well for Millie Meunier and Libby Banet.
The Floyd Central junior and sophomore are two wins away from a state title.
The Highlander tandem will face a team from Covington at 10 a.m. this morning in the semifinals of the IHSAA State Finals doubles tournament at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. If Meunier and Banet win, they’ll play in the state championship match at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
“They’re one of the top couple doubles teams in Indiana,” Floyd Central coach Robert Kleeman said last month. “It kind of started out as something we had to do because of some injury reasons and it turned into a really good thing.”
After playing singles last year (Meunier was No. 1, Banet No. 2), the two decided to team up this season to give Floyd a terrific tandem.
So far so good. Meunier and Banet, who have a 22-2 record this season, will face Covington seniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor, who are 25-0, in this morning’s semis. Engle and Taylor outlasted Evansville Mater Dei seniors Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a quarterfinal match Friday.
“It’s tough to take your two top singles players and put’em at doubles, but we knew looking forward at some of the teams we’d have to beat (in the state tournament) that’s what we had to do,” Kleeman said. “It’s just people buying into it.”
It wasn’t a hard sell to either girl. Especially to Meunier, who was coming off offseason foot surgery.
“I was only just cleared to play again in February,” she said. “One reason we wanted to play doubles is just because it would be easier on my foot, I wouldn’t have to do as much moving. Because I’m still not fully recovered from that yet. That’s definitely helped not put as much stress on it.
“But also we just haven’t played a bunch of doubles before, so it’s just been really exciting and fun to get to do this and see kind of a different side of the match than we usually do.”
It also didn’t hurt that the two have been friends for several years.
“We’ve known each other for awhile,” Meunier said. “This is the first year we’ve ever played doubles together, but we’ve been playing tennis together since middle school. So it’s been nice to be able to play together this year because, for the most part we get along really well, so that helps with just having good chemistry with our doubles team.”
“We know each other’s shots, what we like and what we don’t like. That helps a lot,” Banet added.
It definitely helped against a difficult schedule that featured matches against some of the top teams from Indiana and Kentucky. While the Highlanders went 17-11 this season, which ended with a 4-1 loss to Evansville Memorial in the Jasper Semistate, Meunier and Banet’s lone losses were to Jasper and Oldham County (Ky.). Since the latter loss, Meunier and Banet have won 13 straight matches, including against Memorial in the semistate.
“(It’s) more enjoyable playing a hard schedule,” Meunier said. “Because if you only ever play easy teams, then it just gets kind of boring. I’ve enjoyed having the harder schedule. It definitely does help prepare you for the higher-level matches.”
Which is likely what they’ll have to play today to win a state championship.
“That would be the goal,” Meunier said.
“This is our year, I feel it,” Banet added.