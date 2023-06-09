 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS' TENNIS: Floyd duo advances to state semis

U54A6680.JPG

Floyd Central’s Libby Banet, left, and Millie Meunier celebrate after a point during the doubles final at the Bedford North Lawrence Regional on June 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Millie Meunier and Libby Banet are two wins away from a state title.

The Floyd Central tandem topped Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in a quarterfinal of the doubles tournament at the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Park Tudor School.

The Highlanders duo, who are 21-1 this season, advance to face Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley, who are 22-1 this spring, at 10 a.m. this morning in one semifinal.

Carmel seniors Ali Griffin and Alexa Lewis will take on Indianapolis North Central’s Rachel Grissom and Caroline Robinson at the same time in the other semi.

The winners will meet in the state final at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Meanwhile in the singles tourney, Fishers’ Mischa Briggs topped Providence’s Riley Trinkle 6-1, 6-3 in a matchup between two of the state’s top sophomores in one quarterfinal. Trinkle ends her season with an 18-1 record.

FB_IMG_1686349182715.jpg

Providence’s Riley Trinkle hits a forehand during her match against Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs in a quarterfinal match of the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. Briggs topped Trinkle 6-1, 6-3.

“She just didn’t have the ‘A’ game today,” Pioneers head coach Scott Gurgol said. “Mischa did a good job of ruining the rhythm of the rally. In the second set, Riley did a better job of controlling the court and getting to (the) net. A few untimely errors changed a 3-2 possibility into a 2-3 reality. Then, she couldn’t recover.”

.

IHSAA STATE FINALS

Friday & today at Park Tudor School, Indianapolis

SINGLES

Friday's quarterfinals

Match 1: Molly Bellia (South Bend St. Joseph) d. Isabelle May (Lawrence North) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2.

Match 2: Caitlin Van Winkle (Park Tudor) d. Sasha Adams (Whiting) 6-3, 6-3.

Match 3: Kathryn Wilson (Columbus North) d. Emma Gu (West Lafayette Harrison) 6-2, 6-3.

Match 4: Mischa Briggs (Fishers) d. Riley Trinkle (Providence) 6-1, 6-3.

Today's semifinals

Match 5: Bellia (20-0) vs. Van Winkle (13-5), 10 a.m.

Match 6: Wilson (28-0) vs. Briggs (28-1), 10 a.m.

Today's final

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 2 p.m.

DOUBLES

Friday's quarterfinals

Match 1: Rachel Grissom-Caroline Robinson (Indpls North Central) d. Mimi Wilder-Evelyn Storms (Oldenburg Academy) 6-3, 6-4.

Match 2: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (Floyd Central) d. Taylor Delp-Ellie Jones (Plymouth) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Today's semifinals

Match 3: Ali Griffin-Alexa Lewis, Carmel (27-1) vs. Grissom-Robinson (26-3), 10 a.m.

Match 4: Meunier-Banet (21-1) vs. Allison Schnarr-Brailyn Whaley, Jasper (22-1), 10 a.m.

Today's final

Match 5: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video