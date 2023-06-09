GIRLS' TENNIS: Floyd duo advances to state semis

INDIANAPOLIS — Millie Meunier and Libby Banet are two wins away from a state title.
The Floyd Central tandem topped Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in a quarterfinal of the doubles tournament at the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Park Tudor School.
The Highlanders duo, who are 21-1 this season, advance to face Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley, who are 22-1 this spring, at 10 a.m. this morning in one semifinal.
Carmel seniors Ali Griffin and Alexa Lewis will take on Indianapolis North Central’s Rachel Grissom and Caroline Robinson at the same time in the other semi.
The winners will meet in the state final at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Meanwhile in the singles tourney, Fishers’ Mischa Briggs topped Providence’s Riley Trinkle 6-1, 6-3 in a matchup between two of the state’s top sophomores in one quarterfinal. Trinkle ends her season with an 18-1 record.
“She just didn’t have the ‘A’ game today,” Pioneers head coach Scott Gurgol said. “Mischa did a good job of ruining the rhythm of the rally. In the second set, Riley did a better job of controlling the court and getting to (the) net. A few untimely errors changed a 3-2 possibility into a 2-3 reality. Then, she couldn’t recover.”
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday & today at Park Tudor School, Indianapolis
SINGLES
Friday's quarterfinals
Match 1: Molly Bellia (South Bend St. Joseph) d. Isabelle May (Lawrence North) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2.
Match 2: Caitlin Van Winkle (Park Tudor) d. Sasha Adams (Whiting) 6-3, 6-3.
Match 3: Kathryn Wilson (Columbus North) d. Emma Gu (West Lafayette Harrison) 6-2, 6-3.
Match 4: Mischa Briggs (Fishers) d. Riley Trinkle (Providence) 6-1, 6-3.
Today's semifinals
Match 5: Bellia (20-0) vs. Van Winkle (13-5), 10 a.m.
Match 6: Wilson (28-0) vs. Briggs (28-1), 10 a.m.
Today's final
Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 2 p.m.
DOUBLES
Friday's quarterfinals
Match 1: Rachel Grissom-Caroline Robinson (Indpls North Central) d. Mimi Wilder-Evelyn Storms (Oldenburg Academy) 6-3, 6-4.
Match 2: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (Floyd Central) d. Taylor Delp-Ellie Jones (Plymouth) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).
Today's semifinals
Match 3: Ali Griffin-Alexa Lewis, Carmel (27-1) vs. Grissom-Robinson (26-3), 10 a.m.
Match 4: Meunier-Banet (21-1) vs. Allison Schnarr-Brailyn Whaley, Jasper (22-1), 10 a.m.
Today's final
Match 5: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.