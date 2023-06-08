At the beginning of this season Millie Meunier and Libby Banet weren’t sure if they would be doubles partners again or not.
A few months later, the Floyd Central senior and junior find themselves three wins away from a state title.
The Highlander doubles duo, as well as Providence sophomore standout Riley Trinkle, will begin competing in the IHSAA State Finals at Park Tudor School this afternoon.
All three have unfinished business from last year’s state tourney after Meunier and Banet were runners-up in the doubles tourney and Trinkle was knocked out in the singles quarterfinals by the eventual state champion.
“We’re just really excited to be able to come back from last year,” Meunier said. “We got so close last year, so hopefully we can finish it this year and kind of tie it all together and get the win this time.”
South Bend St. Joseph’s Ashi Amalnathan and Annia Amalnathan outlasted Meunier and Banet 6-3, 6-4 in last year’s final. When this season started, though, the two were uncertain if they would be teaming up again for new coach Tanner Goss.
“Our coach, at the beginning, was kind of wanting us to play singles,” Meunier recalled earlier this week. “But we ended up convincing him to let us play doubles again this year, so we were really excited about that.”
The Floyd tandem picked up where it left off last season. Meunier and Banet have only lost one match together this season and it was to a team from Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy.
The Highlanders, who are 20-1, will face Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones, who are 25-1, at 2 p.m. this afternoon in a quarterfinal. If the Floyd girls win, they would face Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley, who are 22-1, in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday. The state final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“We’re really excited about it because last year we did get second, so this year it’s the goal we’ve been working (for) all season this year — and all season last year — to get first,” Banet said.
Last year Trinkle lost only one match, in the state quarterfinals. Evansville Memorial’s Ellie Myers, now a freshman at the University of Kentucky, topped Trinkle 6-0, 6-1 on her way to the state championship.
Trinkle, who is 18-0, will face Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs, who is 27-1, at 2 p.m. today in a quarterfinal match.
“These girls know each other, but apparently haven’t played each other in about three years so they’ve both changed significantly,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “If Riley can harness what she played with, and how she handled herself mentally last week (in the Bedford North Lawrence Regional), she should come out of Friday’s match OK.”
If Trinkle wins, she’d face the winner between Columbus North junior Kathryn Wilson (27-0) and West Lafayette Harrison junior Emma Gu (26-0) at 10 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal.
If Trinkle could triumph in the semis, she would likely face South Bend St. Joseph junior Molly Bellia, a former state champ, in the final, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Six of the eight girls could legitimately win the title,” Gurgol said. “It’s going to come down to who has it that day.
“It’s going to be my job to make sure Riley’s mind is in the right spot and hopefully her training has been on point.”
