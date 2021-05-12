CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville girls’ tennis team won its fourth straight match, outlasting Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
For the Generals, Aaliyah Taylor triumphed 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Clarksville swept the doubles matches. At No. 1, Emily Kaiser and Savanah Appell outlasted Adeline Baldwin and Madelyn Paul 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) while Summer Neal and Skylar King triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
“We picked up a hard-fought win today,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our No. 2 singles player, Aaliyah Taylor, continued her strong play again. Our No. 2 doubles team of Summer Neal and Skylar King came up big today and didn’t lose a game. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Kaiser and Savanah Appell played tough and won a tight, two-set match.”
Winning for the Warriors were Elena Hamby at No. 1 singles and Grace Kruetner at No. 3 singles.
CLARKSVILLE 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Singles: Elena Hamby (CAI) d. Shilee Watts 6-2, 6-1; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Anna Neal 6-0, 6-3; Grace Kruetner (CAI) d. Jessie Sloan 1-6, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell (C) d. Adeline Baldwin-Madelyn Paul 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); Summer Neal-Skylar King (C) d. Lacy Kendall-Rebecca Wright 6-0, 6-0.
