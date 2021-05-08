CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville won its second straight match, defeating visiting Henryville 3-1 Friday afternoon.
For the Generals, Aaliyah Taylor outlasted Olivia Parmenter 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles while Jessie Sloan downed Kyle Lacy 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Emily Kaiser and Savanah Appell defeated Kate Smith and Kelly Knox 7-5, 6-4.
“I thought our No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles all continue to improve and played their best matches of the year,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “I think we are improving at the right time of the year.”
The Hornets’ lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Malorie Sinn topped Shilee Watts 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles match went uncontested.
CLARKSVILLE 3, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Malorie Sinn (H) d. Shilee Watts 6-4, 6-4; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Olivia Parmenter 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Jessie Sloan (C) d. Kyle Lacy 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Emily Kaiser-Savanah Appell (C) d. Kate Smith-Kelly Knox 7-5, 6-4.
