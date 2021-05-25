GIRLS' TENNIS: Highlanders, Bulldogs advance to regional final

SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central and New Albany will face off for the regional title Wednesday.
Both teams won their respective Silver Creek Regional semifinal matches in decisive fashion Tuesday. The Highlanders swept Charlestown 5-0 while the Bulldogs beat Jeffersonville 4-1.
Floyd and New Albany will meet in Wednesday afternoon’s final, which is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. The Highlanders previously edged the Bulldogs 3-2 on April 26 at New Albany.
Floyd Central, which will be seeking its 18th regional title (but first since 2015), didn’t drop a set against the Pirates.
Sophomore Millie Meunier led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Skylar Cochran at No. 1 singles. Fellow sophomore Libby Banet beat Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while freshman Ivy Hasenour downed Amanda Upton 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lauren Fancher and Ella Leitner topped Alyssa Moore and Emma McCutcheon 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Sophia Wood and Kaitlyn Jones downed Ashlyn Moore and Anna Almeciga 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
New Albany, which will be seeking its second regional title (its first, and only one, came in 1995), dropped just one match against the Red Devils.
Sophomore Claire Meyer led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Addie Rose Scott at No. 1 singles. Classmate Sierra Zamorano downed Alexis Evans 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
New Albany swept the doubles matches. Layne Burke and Lily Meyer topped Evelyn Minton and Loran Halstead 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Elise Conrad outlasted Joselen Lopez and Tiara Jones 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Jeff’s lone win came at No. 2 singles, where senior Lydia Kittrell downed Natalie Saydera 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.
Meanwhile in the Silver Creek Singles/Doubles Sectional, Providence picked up a pair of victories.
For the Pioneers, senior Emma Kaelin downed Christian Academy junior Elana Hamby 6-0, 6-0 in singles while Ally Gray and Reese Carver topped Borden’s Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird 6-1, 6-3 in doubles.
Kaelin and the duo of Gray and Carver could automatically advance to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional depending on what happens in today’s team final.
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Millie Meunier d. Skylar Cochran 6-1, 6-0; Libby Banet d. Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-1; Ivy Hasenour d. Amanda Upton 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauren Fancher-Ella Leitner d. Alyssa Moore-Emma McCutcheon 6-3, 6-2; Sophia Wood-Kaitlyn Jones d. Ashlyn Moore-Anna Almeciga 6-3, 6-1.
.
NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Addie Rose Scott 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Kittrell (J) d. Natalie Saydera 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Sierra Zamorano (NA) d. Alexis Evans 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Evelyn Minton-Loran Halstead 6-0, 6-2; Maci Crone-Elise Conrad (NA) d. Joselen Lopez-Tiara Jones 6-4, 6-4.
.
SILVER CREEK SINGLES/DOUBLES SECTIONAL
Singles: Emma Kaelin (Providence) d. Elana Hamby (Christian Academy) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Carver (Providence) d. Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (Borden) 6-1, 6-3.