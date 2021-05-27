GIRLS' TENNIS: Highlanders down 'Dogs for regional title

SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central reclaimed regional supremacy Thursday.
The Highlanders outlasted New Albany 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final to capture their 18th regional title, but their first since 2015. Providence eliminated Floyd in the four previous regional tournaments.
“It was tough because we always lost close matches to Providence, it was frustrating. With those two singles players (Halli Trinkle and Natalie Boesing) it was always close matches, but it was hard,” HIghlanders head coach Robert Kleeman said. “Now we’ve kind of changed things where we come out at (number) one and two singles and win most of the time, so it’s been an adjustment. I’m proud of the way the girls played today.”
Indeed, as it has just about the entire season, Floyd Central was led by its Nos. 1 and 2 singles players. At No. 1, sophomore Millie Meunier downed classmate Claire Meyer 7-5, 6-1 while freshman Libby Banet beat New Albany sophomore Natalie Saydera 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
“I definitely was not playing my best today, but I’m glad that I won and I was able to pull through for my team,” Meunier said. “It’s very exciting because this is my first year getting to have a season, since it got canceled last year. I’m just glad we made it this far and I’m just excited to get to semistate.”
The Highlanders (15-9) will face 10th-ranked Jasper at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jasper Semistate. The winner advances to June 4’s state quarterfinals at Carmel.
Floyd Central’s 18th regional title didn’t come easily, though, as Kleeman entered this season with lots of unknowns.
“I basically had no girls that had played varsity before. I knew that would be tricky, so I loaded the schedule up pretty tough. We played a lot of good teams in Kentucky and a lot of good teams in Indiana,” he said. “It paid off, because we went through a stretch where — this sounds funny — but we lost four matches where we had match points, which is hard to think about. But I said, ‘Hey, eventually we’re going to figure this out.’ It happened against Seymour in the (Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament) semifinals, we had match points and ended up losing the match, then kind of had a letdown against Jeff (in the third-place match), because they were upset. We had a talk and since then they’ve all kind of figured out they need to perform to their highest level every time they’re on the court.”
Thursday’s regional final had the same result as the April 26 regular-season meeting between Floyd and the Bulldogs. The Highlanders won that match 3-2 thanks to victories from Meunier and Banet in singles as well as one from their No. 2 doubles team.
Thursday, Kaitlyn Jones and Sophia Wood downed Elise Conrad and Maci Crone 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Wood, a sophomore, has been a recent addition to the Floyd lineup after having offseason shoulder surgery.
“To have her to come back, I think she’s only played five or six matches this year now, if anything — obviously she’s a pretty talented player — it’s been a good emotional boost for us,” Kleeman said. “She never really played doubles before, but after nine months of rehab we figured we’ve got to give her a shot to get in there.”
For the Bulldogs (11-2), whose only losses this season were to the Highlanders, Sierra Zamorano outlasted Ivy Hasenour 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Meanwhile, Layne Burke and Lily Meyer downed Lauren Fancher and Ella Leitner 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
With the win, Burke and Meyer advance to face Providence’s Ally Gray and Reese Carver at 4:30 p.m. today in the Silver Creek Doubles Sectional final. The winners, along with Providence senior Emma Kaelin (the singles champ), advance to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional on June 5.
This Saturday, though, the Highlanders get another shot at the Wildcats. Jasper defeated Floyd Central 4-1 at the Jasper Invitational in April.
“They know us really well, all of our girls know their girls, the coaches know each other real well, so there’s no secrets,” Kleeman said. “It’s just whoever plays better that day.”
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Thursday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: Millie Meunier (FC) d. Claire Meyer 7-5, 6-1; Libby Banet (FC) d. Natalie Saydera 6-0, 6-2; Sierra Zamorano (NA) d. Ivy Hasenour 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Lauren Fancher-Ella Leitner 6-1, 6-3; Kaitlyn Jones-Sophia Wood (FC) d. Elise Conrad-Maci Crone 6-1, 6-2.