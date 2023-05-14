FRANKLIN — Twenty-third-ranked Floyd Central went 1-2 in a trio of matches at Franklin on Saturday.
The Highlanders defeated Oldenburg Academy 4-1 in their first match. Later, the 10th-ranked Grizzly Cubs downed Floyd 4-1 while Mt. Vernon (Fortville) topped the Highlanders by the same score.
Against the Twisters, Floyd received wins from Ella Leitner at No. 1 singles and Ivy Hasenour at No. 3 singles, as well as Millie Meunier and Libby Banet at No. 1 doubles and Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof at No. 2 doubles.
Against Franklin, Meunier and Banet won at No. 1 doubles.
Against the Marauders, Leitner and Katherine Fancher teamed up for the victory at No. 1 doubles.
