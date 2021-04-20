JASPER — Floyd Central went 1-2 in the Jasper Invitational over the weekend.
The Highlanders edged Bloomington South 3-2 Friday, before falling 4-1 to the host Wildcats and 5-0 to McCracken County (Ky.) on Saturday.
Floyd Central was led by Millie Meunier, who went 2-1 on the weekend. The sophomore won 6-3, 6-4 against the Panthers and 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 against the Wildcats at No. 1 singles.
JASPER INVITATIONAL
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 2
Singles: Millie Meunier (FC) d. Briah O’Neal 6-3, 6-4; Libby Banet (FC) d. Riley Walker 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Santner (BS) d. Lauren Fancher 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Ava Rupp-Chelsea Lindner (BS) d. Ivy Hasenour-Ella Leitner 7-6, 6-2; Kaitlyn Jones-Abby Slaughter (FC) d. Caitlin Heim-Chantelle Miller 6-4, 6-4.
JASPER 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Singles: Meunier (FC) d. Josie Yarbrough 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; Allie Schnarr (J) d. Banet 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Ally Wigand (J) d. Jillian Branham 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Delaney Wigand-Brailyn Whaley (J) d. Hasenour-Leitner 6-3, 6-3; Brynne Brosmer-Page Giesler (J) d. Jones-Slaughter 6-4, 7-5.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (KY.) 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Singles: Shelby Puryear d. Meunier 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Hollowell d. Banet 7-5, 6-4; Maggie Smith d. Hasenour 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Madeline Yates-Katie Crabtree d. Branham-Leitner 6-1. 7-5; Hannah Puryear-Pratha Patel d. Jones-Slaughter 6-3, 6-4.
