FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Scottsburg in its season-opener Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders picked up two points in singles while sweeping the doubles courts.
In singles, Sophia Wood led the way with a 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 win at No. 1.
In doubles Libby Banet and Millie Meunier — who were recognized before the match for their state runner-up finish last year — cruised 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ella Leitner and Zoe Vanderhoof won by the same score at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, SCOTTSBURG 1
Singles: Sophia Wood (FC) d. Claire Routt 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Grace Routt (S) d. Abby Slaughter 6-2, 6-2; Katherine F (FC) d. Leah Shuler 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Libby Banet-Millie Meunier (FC) d. Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer 6-0, 6-0; Ella Leitner-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Melea Luttrell-Olivia Spellman 6-0, 6-0.
.
SATURDAY
‘DOGS DOWN O’S
NEW ALBANY — New Albany opened its season with a 4-1 victory over visiting Columbus East on Saturday.
The Bulldogs picked up two wins in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 while Corinne Miller triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.