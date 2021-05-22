FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central won its 20th straight sectional title Saturday morning.
The host Highlanders didn't drop a set in their 5-0 sweep of Eastern in the Floyd Central Sectional final. Millie Meunier and Libby Banet led the way winning 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Ivy Hasenour triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Lauren Fancher and Ella Leitner won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Sophia Wood and Kaitlyn Jones triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
Floyd Central advances to face Charlestown at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals. New Albany will take on Jeffersonville in the other semi at the same time.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday's final
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, EASTERN 0
Singles: Millie Meunier d. Kaleigh Earhart 6-0, 6-0; Libby Banet d. Madeline Lewellen 6-0, 6-0; Ivy Hasenour d. Dylan Whitfield 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauren Fancher-Ella Leitner d. Mykenzee Graham-Emily Smith 6-3, 6-4; Sophia Wood-Kaitlyn Jones d. Brooke Sease-Isabel Cox 6-2, 6-0.
