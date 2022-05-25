GIRLS' TENNIS: Highlanders win second straight title

SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central head coach Robert Kleeman has relied heavily on his doubles teams all season.
They continued to pay dividends Wednesday.
The Highlanders swept the doubles matches — only dropping three games along the way — and picked up one point in singles to edge Jeffersonville 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final, which was played at the Southern Indiana Tennis Center due to weather.
“It was a good match. It was what we wanted. We have a lot of belief in our doubles — (numbers) one and two doubles — and then at (number) three singles we always give every team a pretty tough go,” said Kleeman, who is in his final season as head coach. “This is what we were looking for. This is where our depth really helps us.”
Floyd Central advances to Saturday’s Jasper Semistate. The Highlanders (22-8) will face the winner between Castle and No. 9 Evansville Memorial at 11 a.m.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet defeated Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 to help Floyd get off to a fast start.
“It’s definitely really nice,” Meunier said of the team’s triumph. “It’s a big deal for us. ... I’m really excited for our team to be going onto semistate again.”
With the match tied 2-all, Kaitlyn Jones and Zoe Vanderhoof downed Abby Leep and Anellah Trujillo 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
“We just fought really hard,” Jones, the Highlanders’ lone senior, said. “At first it started off rough, but then we got going.”
“We pulled through; we kept coming to the net,” Vanderhoof, a sophomore, added. “I’m proud of us.”
In singles, junior Ella Leitner downed Jeff senior Alexis Evans 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
“It was really fun,” Leitner said of her match. “We won regionals last year, but I didn’t win my individual match, but I did this year. It made me feel like I earned it a lot more.”
It was the second big win in two days for Leitner, who picked up the decisive point in the Highlanders’ 3-2 semifinal victory over New Albany on Tuesday with her 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1 win over Natalie Saydera.
“It was really difficult,” Leitner said. “I feel like anytime you lose the first set you just really have to keep yourself motivated because you have to come back and win two more sets in a row. But I just was not willing to give up because I knew that my team needed my court.”
The Red Devils (13-5), who were seeking their first regional title since 1991, picked up two points in singles. Freshman Eva Ellis outlasted Sophia Wood 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while senior Addie Rose Scott defeated Abigail Slaughter 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Meanwhile in individual sectional singles action, Providence freshman Riley Trinkle blanked Eastern’s Madeline Lewellen 6-0, 6-0.
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Wednesday's final
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Eva Ellis (J) d. Sophia Wood 6-3, 6-4; Addie Rose Scott (J) d. Abigail Slaughter 6-0, 6-2; Ella Leitner (FC) d. Alexis Evans 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Millie Meuner-Libby Banet (FC) d. Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder 6-0, 6-1; Kaitlyn Jones-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Abby Leep-Anellah Trujillo 6-1, 6-1.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL (Individual)
Singles: Riley Trinkle (Providence) d. Madeline Lewellen 6-0, 6-0.