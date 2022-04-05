WorldClient-6.jpg

The Floyd Central girls’ tennis team gathers for a photo before its season-opener at East Central on Saturday. The Highlanders won both of their matches.

 Photo courtesy Paula Meunier

ST. LEON — Floyd Central started its season by picking up a pair of victories at East Central.

The Highlanders edged the host Trojans 3-2 and beat Oldenburg Academy by the same score.

For Floyd, Millie Meunier won both of her matches 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Ivy Hasenour did the same at No. 3 singles. Against East Central, Kaitlyn Jones and Zoe Vanderhoof triumphed at No. 1 doubles while Libby Banet won at No. 1 singles against Oldenburg.

