ST. LEON — Floyd Central started its season by picking up a pair of victories at East Central.
The Highlanders edged the host Trojans 3-2 and beat Oldenburg Academy by the same score.
For Floyd, Millie Meunier won both of her matches 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Ivy Hasenour did the same at No. 3 singles. Against East Central, Kaitlyn Jones and Zoe Vanderhoof triumphed at No. 1 doubles while Libby Banet won at No. 1 singles against Oldenburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.