HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outlasted Borden 3-2 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets were led by Malorie Sinn, who downed Claire Hall 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Also for Henryville, Olivia Parmenter topped Avery Carter 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles while Kate Smith and Kelly Knox downed Makenzie Ziel and Ava Voyles 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
For the Braves, Savannah Owings outlasted Kylie Thomas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 3 singles while Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird topped Taylor Long and Kylie Lacy 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
.
Borden record: 2-4, 1-2.
