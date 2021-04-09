NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany had four champions to capture its New Albany Invitational on Friday night.
Winners for the Bulldogs were Claire Meyer at No. 1 singles, Natalie Saydera at No. 2 singles, Maci Crone at No. 3 singles and Layne Burke and Lily Meyer at No. 1 doubles.
.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. New Albany 56, 2. Jeffersonville 40, 3. Forest Park 24, 4. Lanesville 23, 5. Austin 18, 6 (tie). Clarksville, Henryville 11, 8. Borden 7.
No. 1 singles: Final — New Albany d. Jeffersonville 8-2; 3rd — Forest Park d. Henryville 8-0.
No. 2 singles: Final — New Albany d. Austin 8-1; 3rd — Jeffersonville d. Lanesville 8-4.
No. 3 singles: Final — New Albany d. Lanesville 8-5; 3rd — Jeffersonville d. Clarksville 8-1.
No. 1 doubles: Final — New Albany d. Jeffersonville 8-2; 3rd — Forest Park d. Lanesville 8-3.
No. 2 doubles: Final — Jeffersonville d. New Albany; 3rd — Henryville d. Clarksville 9-8 (8-6).
