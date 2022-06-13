INDIANAPOLIS — Millie Meunier and Libby Banet are the second-best doubles team in the state.
The Floyd Central junior and sophomore lost in the championship match of the IHSAA State Finals’ doubles tournament Saturday afternoon at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
Meunier and Banet defeated previously-unbeaten Covington seniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
Later in the afternoon, South Bend St. Joseph’s Ashi and Anni Amalnathan outlasted Meunier and Banet 6-3, 6-4 to finish off an undefeated season (18-0). Meunier and Banet closed out their season with a 23-3 record.
“I think the two best doubles teams in the state ended up playing in the final, which is what you want to see,” Floyd Central coach Robert Kleeman said. “That team was unbeaten for a reason after playing the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, Carmel and Jasper respectively. I feel like most other years we would have had a state championship doubles team, but that’s a testament to how well St. Joe played. It was a very competitive match and the scoreline is not quite indicative of how close the match really was. We had several chances in the second set to take control, but the team from South Bend kept hitting great serves when it mattered in the clutch. It was a great high school tennis match with outstanding sportsmanship and congrats to St. Joe, they deserved to win.
“Millie and Libby had a great season and certainly have a lot to be proud of. I hope they get a chance next year to see if they can finish what they started.”
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at Park Tudor
Doubles tournament
Semifinals
Ashi Amalnathan-Anni Amalnathan (South Bend St. Joseph) d. Misha Bukkasagaram-Emily Orme (Hamilton Southeastern) 6-0, 6-2; Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (Floyd Central) d. Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (Covington) 6-2, 6-3.
Final
Ashi Amalnathan-Anni Amalnathan (SB St. Joseph) d. Meuner-Banet (Floyd Central) 6-3, 6-4.
