CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Eastern spoiled Clarksville's Senior Day with a 4-1 win over the Generals on Thursday.
The Generals' lone point came at No. 1 singles, where Savanah Appell won via a walkover.
"We actually played them better today, scores aside," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
.
EASTERN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Savanah Appell (C) d. Madeline Lewellen walkover win; Erin England (E) d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-1; Eliza Starrett (E) d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Brooke Sease-Anna Dupin (E) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-2; Eastern won No. 2 by default.
