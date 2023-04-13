CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Washington downed Clarksville 4-1 Wednesday afternoon for its first win of the season.
The Mustangs were victorious in two singles matches and also swept the doubles courts.
Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence led the way for New Wash with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. The Mustangs’ No. 2 doubles duo of Megan Johns and Alivia Huffman was victorious by default.
In singles, Violet Higdon outlasted Laci Austin 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-6) at No. 2 while McKenna Donaway downed Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
The Generals’ lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Savannah Appell defeated Madison Brown 6-0, 6-2.
“We improved today,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Savannah Appell played a great match today and looks like she is getting back into form. I thought Laci Austin also picked up her level today, losing in a third-set tiebreaker. We just have to keep putting in the work and getting better.”
NEW WASHINGTON 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Savannah Appell (CL) d. Madison Brown 6-0, 6-2; Violet Higdon (NW) d. Laci Austin 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-6); McKenna Donaway (NW) d. Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Macy Field-Liv Lawerence (NW) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Megan Johns-Alivia Huffman (NW) won by default.
