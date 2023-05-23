GIRLS' TENNIS: New Albany, Floyd advance to final

SELLERSBURG — It will be an all-Floyd County final in today’s Silver Creek Regional championship.
Twenty-first-ranked New Albany (15-0) and No. 27 Floyd Central (12-10) both picked up wins in Tuesday’s Silver Creek Regional semis to set up a showdown between the rivals at 4:30 p.m. in today’s final.
The Bulldogs beat Borden 4-1 while the two-time defending champion Highlanders edged Providence 3-2 to earn their respective spots in the championship match.
In its win over the Braves, New Albany swept the singles matches and also picked up one point in doubles.
For the ‘Dogs, Claire Meyer won 6-0, 6-1 over Hannah Peine at No. 1 singles while Vega Hernandez downed Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lily Meyer was victorious 6-1, 6-0 over Reese Martel at No. 3.
In doubles, Magdalena Packova and Maci Crone topped Ava Voyles and Maxxine Fuchigami 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Borden’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson outlasted Corinne Miller and Natalie Saydera 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
The other semifinal came down to the No. 2 singles match, where Floyd Central senior Sophi Wood outlasted Providence freshman Claire Clemmer-Becht 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 to clinch the win for the Highlanders.
Floyd had previously picked up points at No. 3 singles, where freshman Katherine Fancher defeated fellow frosh Avery Crone 6-2, 6-1, and at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet downed Mary Furnish and Reese Upton 6-1, 6-0.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, had picked up one point in singles and another in doubles. Sophomore standout Riley Trinkle topped Floyd senior Ella Leitner 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Grace Kaiser and Reese Carver defeated Zoe Vanderhoof and Abby Slaughter 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
While the Highlanders will be trying for their third straight regional title today, the Bulldogs will be seeking their first since 1995.
In other action, Charlestown’s Maci Vaughn downed Salem’s Sidney Burton 6-2, 7-5 in the Silver Creek Sectional for individual singles.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinals
NEW ALBANY 4, BORDEN 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Hannah Peine 6-0, 6-1; Vega Hernandez (NA) d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer (NA) d. Reese Martel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Corinne Miller-Natalie Saydera 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Magdalena Packova-Maci Crone (NA) d. Ava Voyles-Maxxine Fuchigami 6-1, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Ella Leitner 6-0, 6-0; Sophi Wood (FC) d. Claire Clemmer-Becht 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Katherine Fancher (FC) d. Avery Crone 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Mary Furnish-Reese Upton 6-1, 6-0; Grace Kaiser-Reese Carver (P) d. Zoe Vanderhoof-Abby Slaughter 6-3, 6-1.