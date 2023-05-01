PAOLI — New Washington went 2-0 in a round robin at Paoli on Saturday.
The Mustangs outlasted Crawford County 3-2 and Paoli by the same score.
Against Crawford, New Wash picked up one point in singles (from McKenna Donaway at No. 3) and two points in doubles (from Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence at No. 1 and Kathleen Donaway and Alivia Huffman at No. 2).
Against the Rams, Megan Johns triumphed at No. 3 singles as did Fields and Lawerence at No. 1 doubles and Huffman and Kathleen Donaway at No. 2 doubles.
