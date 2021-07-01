GIRLS' TENNIS NOTEBOOK: Several earns All-State recognition

Eleven area girls recently earned All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Floyd Central sophomore Millie Meunier was a second-team All-State selection in singles. Meunier went 16-3 during the regular season while playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders. In the postseason, she helped lead Floyd to sectional and regional titles before losing to Jasper in the semistate.
New Albany senior Layne Burke and sophomore Lily Meyer, who played No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs, also garnered second-team All-State recognition. Burke and Meyer won sectional and regional titles before losing in the state quarterfinals to finish with a 24-2 record.
Meanwhile, Charlestown senior Skylar Cochran, Floyd Central freshman Libby Banet, New Albany sophomore Claire Meyer and Providence senior Emma Kaelin were All-State honorable mention selections in singles.
Jeffersonville’s Evelyn Minton and Loran Halstead, as well as Providence’s Ally Gray and Reese Carver, garnered All-State honorable mention in doubles.
All 11 of those girls were also named to the IHSTeCA’s District 8 team.
Burke and Minton also earned Academic All-State recognition from IHSTeCA, along with Minton’s teammates Lydia Kittrell and Joselen Lopez.
Meanwhile, New Albany and Providence were Academic All-State Team winners.
.
IHSTeCA ALL-DISTRICT 8
Singles: Ashlie Wilson & Kathryn Wilson (Columbus North); Millie Meunier & Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Heidi Kane (East Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Emma Kaelin (Providence); Teresa Wanstrath & Mimi Wilder (Oldenburg Academy); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown).
Doubles: Jaline Tay-Tiffany Fu (Columbus North); Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (New Albany); Emma Back-Evelyn Storms (Oldenburg Academy); Ally Gray-Reese Carver (Providence); Evelyn Minton-Loran Halstead (Jeffersonville); Mallory Moore-Avery Ragon (Seymour).
Coach of the Year: Kendal Hammel (Columbus North).
.
HIGHLANDERS, ‘DOGS, DEVILS GARNER HHC HONORS
Meunier and Banet were also named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference in singles, along with Claire Meyer.
Burke and Lily Meyer also earned that recognition in doubles.
Kittrell and her teammate, Addie Rose Scott, garnered honorable mention in singles, as did New Albany’s Natalie Saydera.
.
ALL-HHC
Singles
Millie Meunier (Floyd Central); Claire Meyer (New Albany); Libby Banet (Floyd Central); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour); Reagan Brown (Jennings County); Sandy Cerino (Seymour). Honorable mention: Addie Rose Scott (Jeffersonville); Natalie Saydera (New Albany); Lydia Kittrell (Jeffersonville); Tatum Brown (Jennings County); Kirby Hall (Seymour); Emily Duncan (Bedford NL).
Doubles
Lily Meyer-Layne Burke (New Albany); Isabella Stigall-Mallory Pride (BNL). Honorable mention: Mallory Moore-Avery Ragon (Seymour); Liz Ertel-Sydney Carson (Jennings County).
.
SINN NAMED SAC MOP
Henryville’s Malorie Sinn was named the Southern Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Player.
Sinn went 4-0 against SAC competition at No. 1 singles this past season for the Hornets.
Lanesville swept the rest of the honors, while South Central’s Bethany Brown was named Coach of the Year.
.
ALL-SAC
No. 1 singles: Malorie Sinn (Henryville) 4-0.
No. 2 singles: Morgan Bell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 3 singles: Grace Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 1 doubles: Linzie Wernert-Emma Campbell (Lanesville) 4-0.
No. 2 doubles: Gracie Adams-Liz Turner (Lanesville) 3-0.
Most Outstanding Player: Malorie Sinn (Henryville).
Coach of the Year: Bethany Brown (South Central).
Final team standings: Lanesville 4-0, Borden 2-2, Henryville 2-2, South Central 2-2, New Washington 0-4.
.
A PIRATE, DRAGON & GENERAL NAMED ALL-MSC
Cochran, Silver Creek’s Harper Ramsey and Clarksville’s Aaliyah Taylor were first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference picks.
Charlestown’s Maci Vaughn and Silver Creek’s Meredith Voigt garnered honorable mention.
.
ALL-MSC
First team: Lyla Waskom & Grace Routt (Scottsburg); Kennedy Abner & Samantha Calhoun (Salem); Kaleigh Earhart & Mykenzee Graham (Eastern); Emily Bowen & Olivia Wise (North Harrison); Skylar Cochran (Charlestown); Harper Ramsey (Silver Creek); Mayci Furnish (Austin); McKenzie Hess (Corydon Central); Aaliyah Taylor (Clarksville); Hannah Hackman (Brownstown Central).
Honorable mention: Olivia Fugate & Brinley Soloe (Scottsburg); Natlie Baker (Salem); Emily Smith (Eastern); Isabelle Nordhoff (North Harrison); Maci Vaughn (Charlestown); Meredith Voigt (Silver Creek); Sarah Robbins (Austin); Kimi Wolfe (Corydon Central).