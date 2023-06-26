 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particle Pollution has been
issued for the Louisville Metro Area.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
GIRLS’ TENNIS NOTEBOOK

GIRLS' TENNIS NOTEBOOK: Several locals garner All-State honors

Several from Clark and Floyd counties recently received All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.

RileyTr.jpg

Providence sophomore Riley Trinkle waits for a shot from her opponent during a match at New Albany earlier this season. For the second straight year, Trinkle went undefeated during the regular season on her way to earning first-team All-State honors from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Three players garnered first-team honors while another was named to the second team. Additionally, seven others earned honorable mention.

Providence sophomore standout Riley Trinkle was one of 15 named first-team All-State in singles.

Trinkle went undefeated (12-0) during the regular season for the second straight year. She then won her first six postseason matches — all in straight sets — to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second consecutive season. In the quarterfinals, Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs topped Trinkle 6-1, 6-3.

Like Trinkle, Floyd Central’s No. 1 doubles duo of senior Millie Meunier and junior Libby Banet were named first-team All-State for the second straight year.

The two went 14-1 during the regular season, then captured the Bedford North Lawrence Regional to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second straight year.

Floyd Central’s Millie Meunier, left, smiles at teammate Libby Banet during a doubles match this past season. Meunier and Banet recently were named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association for the second straight year.

Banet and Meunier defeated previously unbeaten Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones of Plymouth 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley outlasted the Highlanders 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 en route to the state title.

New Albany senior standout Claire Meyer was named second-team All-State in singles.

Meyer’s teammate, senior Vega Hernandez (a foreign exchange student), garnered honorable mention in singles.

Meanwhile Borden senior Paige Robinson and junior Calleigh Baird garnered honorable mention in doubles, as did four New Albany seniors — Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera, as well as Maci Crone and Magdalena Packova.

Libby2.jpg

Floyd Central’s Libby Banet returns a shot during a match this past season.

Additionally, Trinkle, Claire Meyer and Hernandez were also named All-District 8 in singles by the IHSTeCA. Meunier and Banet, Lily Meyer and Saydera, Robinson and Baird, as well as Crone and Packova, were selected All-District 8 in doubles.

New Albany’s Matt Briscoe, who guided the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season as well as their third straight sectional title and their first regional championship since 1995, was named District 8 Coach of the Year.

‘DOGS, PIONEERS RECEIVE ACADEMIC HONORS

For their success off the court, New Albany and Providence earned Academic All-State team honors from the IHSTeCA.

Meanwhile Meunier and her teammate, Ella Leitner, were named to the Academic All-State team.

Tags

Trending Video