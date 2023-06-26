GIRLS' TENNIS NOTEBOOK:

Several from Clark and Floyd counties recently received All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Three players garnered first-team honors while another was named to the second team. Additionally, seven others earned honorable mention.
Providence sophomore standout Riley Trinkle was one of 15 named first-team All-State in singles.
Trinkle went undefeated (12-0) during the regular season for the second straight year. She then won her first six postseason matches — all in straight sets — to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second consecutive season. In the quarterfinals, Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs topped Trinkle 6-1, 6-3.
Like Trinkle, Floyd Central’s No. 1 doubles duo of senior Millie Meunier and junior Libby Banet were named first-team All-State for the second straight year.
The two went 14-1 during the regular season, then captured the Bedford North Lawrence Regional to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second straight year.
Banet and Meunier defeated previously unbeaten Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones of Plymouth 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley outlasted the Highlanders 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 en route to the state title.
New Albany senior standout Claire Meyer was named second-team All-State in singles.
Meyer’s teammate, senior Vega Hernandez (a foreign exchange student), garnered honorable mention in singles.
Meanwhile Borden senior Paige Robinson and junior Calleigh Baird garnered honorable mention in doubles, as did four New Albany seniors — Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera, as well as Maci Crone and Magdalena Packova.
Additionally, Trinkle, Claire Meyer and Hernandez were also named All-District 8 in singles by the IHSTeCA. Meunier and Banet, Lily Meyer and Saydera, Robinson and Baird, as well as Crone and Packova, were selected All-District 8 in doubles.
New Albany’s Matt Briscoe, who guided the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season as well as their third straight sectional title and their first regional championship since 1995, was named District 8 Coach of the Year.
‘DOGS, PIONEERS RECEIVE ACADEMIC HONORS
For their success off the court, New Albany and Providence earned Academic All-State team honors from the IHSTeCA.
Meanwhile Meunier and her teammate, Ella Leitner, were named to the Academic All-State team.