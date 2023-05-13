CLARKSVILLE – Host Providence beat Borden 4-1 Friday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and two in doubles en route to victory.
Claire Clemmer-Becht paced Providence with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Hannah Peine at No. 1 singles. Avery Crone followed suit at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Claire Hall.
In doubles, Lillie Briscoe and Scarlet Trinkle topped Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1. At No. 2, Reese Upton and Mary Furnish outlasted Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles 7-5, 3-6, 10-4.
Reese Martel accounted for the Braves’ lone point, blanking Riley Yanez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
.
PROVIDENCE 4, BORDEN 1
Singles: Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Hannah Peine 6-3, 6-0; Avery Crone (P) d. Claire Hall 6-1, 6-2; Reese Martel (B) d. Riley Yanez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lillie Briscoe-Scarlet Trinkle (P) d. Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson 6-3, 6-2; Reese Upton-Mary Furnish (P) d. Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) 7-5, 3-6, 10-4.
