CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Providence edged Clarksville 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up one point in singles and both in doubles.
At No. 1 singles, senior Ally Gray outlasted Savannah Appell 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. In doubles, Mary Furnish and Grace Kaiser defeated Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser 6-2, 6-3. Providence also picked up the win at No. 2 doubles via default.
For the Generals, Aaliyah Taylor topped Reese Carver 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Summer Neal defeated Reese Upton 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3.
"We lost a very tight match that came down to a last match, final set, after a brief rain delay. It was a tough three-setter at No. 1 singles, (Savannah) fought hard but came up a little short," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Aaliyah Taylor won in a strong straight set win. Summer Neal started slow, but made adjustments and finished strong. I'm proud of the way we continue fighting each match."
.
PROVIDENCE 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Ally Gray (P) d. Savannah Appell 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Reese Carver 6-3, 6-1; Summer Neal (C) d. Reese Upton 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Mary Furnish-Grace Kaiser (P) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-2, 6-3; Providence wins by default.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.