CLARKSVILLE — Providence swept the singles courts en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers were led by sophomore Riley Trinkle, who triumphed 6-0, 6-0 over Eva Ellis at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, freshman Addy Wilkinson outlasted Abby Leep 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 while fellow frosh Claire Clemmer-Becht defeated Anellah Trujillo 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.
"We are young, and we looked like it today. We were very nervous and made a lot of errors, but we pulled through," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "My favorite tennis book is 'Winning Ugly.' That's what we did today. Addy and Claire stuck with the game plan, believed in themselves and came through for their teammates."
The Red Devils won both doubles matches. At No. 1, Claire Stock and Jezel Lopez downed Reese Carver and Reese Upton 6-1, 6-1 while Kristin Elder and Sara Sharp defeated Mary Furnish and Avery Crone 6-4, 6-2.
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Eva Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Addy Wilkinson (P) d. Abby Leep 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Claire Clemmer-Becht (P) d. Anellah Trujillo 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Claire Stock-Jezel Lopez (J) d. Reese Carter-Reese Upton 6-1, 6-1; Kristin Elder-Sara Sharp (J) d. Mary Furnish-Avery Crone 6-4, 6-2.
WARRIORETTES TOP PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg downed Charlestown 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
The Pirates' lone victory came at No. 3 singles, where Audrey Slay triumphed 6-1, 6-3.
SCOTTSBURG 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Claire Routt (S) d. Maci Vaughn 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Grace Routt (S) d. Kimber Doherty 6-1, 6-3; Audrey Slay (C) d. Olivia Spellman 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer (S) d. Anna Almacegia-Emma McCutcheon 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Melea Luttrell-Klara Leach (S) d. Ava Benner-Broola Jones 6-4, 6-4.
COUGARS SWEEP GENERALS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Clarksville 5-0 Monday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Drew Hubbard outlasted Savannah Appell 7-5, 6-0.
"We improved today but still have a lot of work to do. I give them credit, they never give up which is a great indicator of future success as they continue learn," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Drew Hubbard d Savannah Appell 7-5, 6-0; Siddha Hall d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Enzager d. Josie Tatum 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Kiley Zabel-Carson Bowlins d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-1; Trinity Lutheran won by default.
