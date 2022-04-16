BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Charlestown edged Brownstown Central for a 3-2 Mid-Southern Conference triumph Friday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Maci Vaughn outlasted Ava McKinney 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 1. Amanda Upton triumphed 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Echo Brading triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
Singles: Maci Vaughn (C) d. Ava McKinney 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Amanda Upton (C) d. Brynn Burton 7-5, 6-0; Leah Pottschmidt (BC) d. Ava Benner 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Hannah Hacksmith-Chelsea Luedouan (BC) d. Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore 5-7, 6-0, 6-3; Anna Almeciga-Echo Brading (C) d. Jenna Bolte-Bella Brown 6-2, 6-1.
