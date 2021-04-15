CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown swept the singles matches en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday.
Senior Skylar Cochran led the way for the Pirates, winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Also for Charlestown, Maci Vaughn triumphed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 and Amanda Upton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Skylar King and Aaliyah Taylor won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1. At No. 2 doubles, Summer Neal and Emily Kaiser rallied to outlast Kassi Propes and Leah Walden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
"We lost a close match to Charlestown, but our doubles played well," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Both doubles teams fought hard, got better since the last match and were very aggressive. Our No. 1 doubles of Skylar King and Aaliyah Taylor came out aggressive and won in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles of Emily Kaiser and Summer Neal started slowly but never gave up. They got better as they won a hard-fought, three-setter. I'm excited for the next three days of practice to continue improving."
CHARLESTOWN 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Skylar Cochran (CH) d. Shilee Watts 6-1, 6-1; Maci Vaughn (CH) d. Savanah Appell 6-0, 6-4; Amanda Upton (CH) d. Jessie Sloan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Skylar King-Aaliyah-Taylor (CL) d. Alyssa Moore-Anna Almeciga 6-4, 6-2; Summer Neal-Emily Kaiser (CL) d. Kassi Propes-Leah Walden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
CRIMSONS CLIP PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Louisville DuPont Manual downed Providence 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers' lone victory came from senior Emma Kaelin at No. 1 singles.
