GIRLS' TENNIS PREVIEW: Players to watch this season

Tennis balls are bouncing once again in Southern Indiana.
Many area teams began playing last week and the rest get going this week.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at five local players to watch this season.
LAYNE BURKE, NEW ALBANY
Two years ago, Burke played No. 2 singles on her way to earning third-team All-Area honors.
The now-senior, an all-around athlete who also plays soccer and basketball, is playing No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs, who won the New Albany Invitational last Friday.
SKYLAR COCHRAN, CHARLESTOWN
In 2019 Cochran played No. 2 singles, where she went undefeated and earned second-team All-Area honors, for the Pirates.
This year the now-senior, another all-around athlete who also plays basketball and runs cross country, has moved into the No. 1 singles slot.
EMMA KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
Two years ago Kaelin played No. 2 doubles for a team that won its fourth straight sectional and regional titles.
The now-senior, a volleyball standout, played No. 1 singles in the Pioneers’ season-opener Monday.
CLAIRE MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore has started this season playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs. So far she’s held her own, winning that division in last Friday’s New Albany Invitational.
AMELIA MEUNIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore has began this season playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders, who are ranked among the Top 30 teams in the state.
Now, let's take a look at each area team.
TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Josh Nale.
• 2019: The Braves lost 3-2 to Henryville in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• PLAYERS: Claire Hall (So.), Savannah Owings (So.), Paige Robinson (So.), Ariel Wolfe (So.), Calleigh Baird (Fr.), Avery Carter (Fr.), Emerson Davis (Fr.), Ava Voyles (Fr.), Mackenzie Weatherford (Fr.), Kenzie Ziel (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: Baird, Carter, Hall and Robinson will be the team’s top players.
• NALE SAYS: “We have a very young team made entirely of freshmen and sophomores who have never played a varsity match due to last year’s season being canceled. However, this group works hard and they are very coachable. I think we will be over .500 on the season and we should compete well for a conference championship.”
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Scott Matthews.
• 2019: The Dragons won the Silver Creek Sectional before losing 3-2 to Christian Academy in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY PLAYERS: Skylar Cochran (Sr.), Amanda Upton (Jr.), Alyssa Moore (Jr.), Emma McCutcheon (So.), Maci Vaughn (So.), Anna Almeciga (Fr.), Ashlyn Moore (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Pirates return only one key player (Cochran) from the team that won the program’s third sectional title in 2019.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Stephen Welcher.
• 2019: The Generals lost 5-0 to Jeffersonville in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY PLAYERS: Jessie Sloan (Sr.), Emily Kaiser (Jr.), Skylar King (Jr.), Summer Neal (Jr.), Shilee Watts (Jr.), Savanah Appell (So.), Aaliyah Taylor (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: ”It’s been two years since we played last and my top singles players are gone. All positions are wide open,” Welcher said.
• WELCHER SAYS: ”The team is very evenly-balanced from top to bottom, but young and inexperienced. We definitely will get better as the season progresses and look to be competitive.”
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Robert Kleeman.
• 2019: The Highlanders won their 19th consecutive sectional championship before losing 3-2 to Providence in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY PLAYERS: Lauren Fancher (Sr.), Kaitlyn Jones (Jr.), Amelia Meunier (So.), Sophia Wood (So.), Libby Banet (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Highlanders will try for their 20th straight sectional title while also trying to reclaim the regional championship they last won in 2015.
• KLEEMAN SAYS: ”We have an extremely tough schedule this year, but I’d say we have the potential to be a Top 20 team and will have a very strong singles lineup. A lot of it will come down to finding doubles combinations that work. We will have 18 players that are either freshman and sophomores that have never played a high school match before, so we are very talented, but obviously a bit inexperienced. “
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Ross Shauver.
• 2019: The Hornets lost 3-2 to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional final.
• LOWDOWN: The Hornets hope to take a step forward this season.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Curt Roehm.
• 2019: The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Providence in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY PLAYERS: Loran Halstead (Sr.), Lydia Kittrell (Sr.), Joselen Lopez (Sr.), Tiara Jones (Sr.), Evelyn Minton (Sr.), Addie Rose Scott (Jr.), Alexis Evans (Jr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Red Devils return several of their key players from two years ago and because of that could make a run at their first sectional title since 2015.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Matthew Briscoe.
• 2019: The Bulldogs lost 3-2 to Christian Academy in the New Albany Sectional final.
• KEY PLAYERS: Layne Burke (Sr.), Elise Conrad (Sr.), Maci Crone (So.), Claire Meyer (So.), Lily Meyer (So.), Natalie Saydera (So.), Sierra Zamarano (So.).
• LOWDOWN: The Bulldogs will look to regain the sectional title they lost in 2019.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Logan Miles.
• 2019: The Mustangs lost 5-0 to Providence in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY PLAYERS: Jordan Standiford (Jr.), Grace Ellison (Jr.), Macy Fields (So.), Kyndal Huff (So.), Sydney Owens (So.), Sami Canter (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Mustangs are “young and inexperienced,” according to Miles.
• MILES SAYS: “We focus on coming in every day and getting a little better.”
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Scott Gurgol.
• 2019: The Pioneers won their fourth consecutive sectional and regional titles before losing 3-2 to Washington in the Jasper Semistate.
• KEY PLAYERS: Emma Kaelin (Sr.), Dallas Bonnet (Jr.), Ally Gray (Jr.), Maya Paris (Jr.), Katie Riggs (Jr.), Reese Carver (Fr.), Mary Furnish (Fr.), Reese Upton (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: The Pioneers’ road to a fifth straight sectional title won’t be easy, but they could be in contention by the postseason.
• GURGOL SAYS: ”A winning record and a sectional title are always goals No. 1 and No. 2.”
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Ben Ahlbrand.
• 2019: The Dragons lost 3-2 to Henryville in the first round of the Silver Creek Sectional.
• KEY PLAYERS: Ava Rippel (Jr.), Katie Bishop (Jr.), Mari Howard (So.), Lilly Giefer (Fr.), Maddie Oltman (Fr.).
• LOWDOWN: ”There are a lot of unknowns this spring due to not having a season last year,” Ahlbrand says. “I return one player from my sectional lineup two years ago, in junior Ava Rippel. She was one half of my No. 2 doubles team. Other than that I have a lot of youth and players that don’t have a lot of varsity experience.”
• AHLBRAND SAYS: ”My outlook for the season is to return to the top of our conference, and be ready to compete against the area’s best teams come the postseason. The girls have been working hard and are improving with every swing of the racquet. Ultimately I’m just looking forward to this team having an opportunity to play this spring, and will never take that for granted again.”