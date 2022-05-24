SELLERSBURG — One team advanced easily, while the other had to outlast a rival in Tuesday’s Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
Jeffersonville swept the host Dragons 5-0 in one semi while defending champion Floyd Central held off New Albany 3-2 in the other.
The Red Devils are scheduled to meet the Highlanders at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the regional final.
Jeff, which is seeking its first regional title since 1991, didn’t drop a set in the singles matches. Freshman Eva Ellis downed fellow frosh Alleigh Leezer 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Addie Rose Scott defeated Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Alexis Evans outlasted Lilly Giefer 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
Both of the doubles matches went three sets. Sydney Adams and Kirstin Elder topped Mari Howard and Maddie Oltman 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 at No. 1 while Abby Leep and Anellah Trujillo defeated Mallory Coffman and Flora Clarke 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Floyd and the Bulldogs were deadlocked 2-2 after four matches, with the Highlanders sweeping the doubles matches.
Millie Meunier and Libby Banet downed Corinne Miller and Maci Crone 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Zoe Vanderhoof and Kaitlyn Jones defeated Marissa Witt and Claire Stock 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
In singles, twins Claire and Lily Meyer posted quick victories. Claire Meyer downed Sophie Wood 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Lily Meyer defeated Abby Slaughter by the same score at No. 2.
The overall match came down to No. 3 singles, where Floyd’s Ella Leitner rallied to defeat Natalie Saydera 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the victory for the Highlanders, who will be trying for their second straight regional title — and 19th overall — today.
Meanwhile in the individual sectional singles semifinals, Providence freshman Riley Trinkle topped Charlestown’s Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-0 and Eastern’s Madeline Lewellen defeated Christian Academy’s Elana Hamby 6-2, 6-1.
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Eva Ellis d. Alleigh Leezer 6-2, 6-1; Addie Rose Scott d. Katie Bishop 6-1, 6-1; Alexis Evans d. Lilly Giefer 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Sydney Adams-Kirstin Elder d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Abby Leep-Anellah Trujillo d. Mallory Coffman-Flora Clarke 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Sophia Wood 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer (NA) d. Abigail Slaughter 6-0, 6-0; Ella Leitner (FC) d. Natalie Saydera 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Corinne Miller-Maci Crone 6-0, 6-2; Zoe Vanderhoof-Kaitlyn Jones (FC) d. Marissa Witt-Claire Stock 6-0, 6-2.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL (INDIVIDUAL)
Tuesday’s singles semifinals
Riley Trinkle (Providence) d. Maci Vaughn (Charlestown) 6-0, 6-0; Madeline Lewellen (Eastern) d. Elana Hamby 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.