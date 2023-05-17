GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Borden, Providence, Jeff, Floyd, New Albany win

SELLERSBURG — Borden didn't drop a set in its 5-0 win over Henryville in the lone first-round match of the Silver Creek Sectional on Wednesday.
Hannah Peine led the way for the Braves with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kelly Knox at No. 1 singles. Claire Hall downed Hannah Mitchell 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 while Reese Martel bested Gracie Best 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson defeated Alexis Marion and Laynee Robinson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. At No. 2, Ava Voyles and Maxxine Fuchigami topped Kara Elliott and Bria Tieken 6-1, 6-1.
Borden will face Charlestown at 4 p.m. today in one semifinal while the host Dragons will face South Central in the other at the same time.
The final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Wednesday's first-round match
BORDEN 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Hannah Peine d. Kelly Knox 6-0, 6-3; Claire Hall d. Hannah Mitchell 6-4, 6-0; Reese Martel d. Gracie Best 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson d. Alexis Marion-Laynee Robinson 6-1, 6-0; Ava Voyles-Maxxine Fuchigami d. Kara Elliott-Bria Tieken 6-1, 6-1.
.
PIONEERS, RED DEVILS ROLL INTO FINAL
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence and Jeffersonville swept their way into the sectional final Wednesday.
The Pioneers clipped Clarksville 5-0 while the Red Devils rolled 5-0 over New Washington in the semifinals of the Providence Sectional.
Two-time defending champion Jeff will face the host Pioneers at 5 p.m. today in the final.
Against the Generals, Riley Trinkle led the way for Providence with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Savanah Appell at No. 1 singles. Freshman Claire Clemmer-Becht followed suit with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Laci Austin at No. 2 while fellow frosh Avery Crone defeated Josie Tatum 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Reese Upton and Mary Furnish downed Flora Bowen and Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1. Reese Carver and Grace Kaiser won by default at No. 2.
Against the Mustangs, Anellah Trujillo led the Red Devils with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Madison Brown at No. 1 singles. Kirstin Elder downed Violet Higdon 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Claire Stock won 6-0, 6-0 over McKenna Donaway at No. 3.
In doubles, Abby Leep and Eva Ellis defeated Olivia Lawrence and Macy Fields 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Elizabeth Shearer and Sara Sharp topped Alivia Huffman and Kathleen Donaway 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Anellah Trujillo d. Madison Brown 6-1, 6-1; Kirstin Elder d. Violet Higdon 6-0, 6-0; Claire Stock d. McKenna Donaway 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Abby Leep-Eva Ellis d. Olivia Lawrence-Macy Fields 6-0, 6-1; Elizabeth Shearer-Sara Sharp d. Alivia Huffman-Kathleen Donaway 6-0, 6-0.
.
PROVIDENCE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Riley Trinkle d. Savanah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Claire Clemmer-Becht d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Avery Crone d. Josie Tatum 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Reese Upton-Mary Furnish d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Reese Carver-Grace Kaiser won by default.
.
FLOYD ADVANCES TO FINAL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central moved one step closer to its 22nd straight sectional title Wednesday.
The host Highlanders defeated Salem 4-1 in one semifinal of the Floyd Central Sectional. Floyd, which has won 21 consecutive championships, will face Eastern in today's 5 p.m. final. The Musketeers advanced with a 4-1 win over North Harrison in Wednesday's other semi.
Against the Lions, Sophi Wood led the Highlanders with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles while Katherine Fancher triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Wednesday's semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 4 SALEM 1
Singles: Sidney Burton (S) d. Ella Leitner 6-4, 6-4; Sophi Wood (FC) d. Cecile Tate 6-4, 6-2; Katherine Fancher (FC) d. Mayce Crane 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Raelee Cockerill-Lilli Gilstrap 6-0, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Zoe Vanderhoof (FC) d. Audrey Heavin-Flora Wade 6-0, 6-2.
.
EASTERN 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Madeline Lewellen (E) d. Kelsey Delaney 6-3, 6-4; Erin England (E) d. Reece Smith 5-7, 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Starrett (E) d. Madi Clunie 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Anna Dupin-Brooke Sease (E) d. McKenna Smith-Kendyl Lasley (NH) 7-6, 6-4; Graci Nolot-Elizabeth Wright (NH) d. Whitney Perry-Layla Lessig 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.
.
‘DOGS ROLL INTO FINAL
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled into the championship match with a 5-0 win over Lanesville in one semifinal of the New Albany Sectional on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs will face Corydon Central at 4:30 p.m. in today’s final. The Panthers defeated Christian Academy 4-1 in Wednesday’s other semi.
New Albany only dropped one set in its win over the Eagles.
Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while Vega Hernandez triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lily Meyer was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Corinne Miller and Natalie Saydera outlasted Layla Teeter and Sydney Hodges 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Bulldogs will be trying for their third straight sectional title, and sixth in seven seasons, today.
Against the Warriors, the Panthers picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles. CAI’s lone point came at No. 2 singles, where Delaney Annis triumphed 6-2, 6-2.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Wednesday's semifinals
NEW ALBANY 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Grace Campbell 6-0, 6-1; Vega Hernandez d. Lauren Schneider 6-1, 6-0; Lily Meyer d. Jane Davis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Corinne Miller-Natalie Saydera d. Layla Teeter-Sydney Hodges 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Maddie Packova-Maci Crone d. Rachel Leffler-Kallin Scarberry 6-1, 6-1.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 4, CAI 1
Singles: Lesly Martinez (CC) d. Mia Collins 6-1, 6-3; Delaney Annis (CAI) d. Alyssa Harmon 6-2, 6-2; Melanie Camacho (CC) d. Jaylen Kreutner 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Bre Edwards-Kimberly Wolfe (CC) d. Anna Neal-Kaitlyn Hutton 6-2, 6-1; Morgan Adams-Lydia Neill (CC) d. Rebekah Wright-Nora Stocksdale 6-2, 6-3.