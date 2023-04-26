HENRYVILLE — Borden beat host Henryville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves (6-0, 3-0) tallied two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Hannah Peine defeated Kelly Knox 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 while Claire Hall downed Hannah Mitchell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson topped Bria Tieken and Lily Hobson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles blanked Audrey Wilson and Ariel Snider 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Hornets' picked up their lone point at No. 3 singles, where Gracie Best defeated Reese Martel 6-2, 6-1.
BORDEN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Kelly Knox 7-5, 6-3; Claire Hall (B) d. Hannah Mitchell 6-2, 6-2; Gracie Best (H) d. Reese Martel (B) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Bria Tieken-Lily Hobson 6-1, 6-1; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) d. Audrey Wilson-Ariel Snider 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES TOP WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Christian Academy 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Maci Vaughn led the way for the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Mia Collins at No. 1 singles. Freshman Kimber Doherty followed suit with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 2 while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Brooke Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kassie Propes and Raelyn Blackstone were victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
MUSTANGS OUTLAST CUBS
MADISON — Visiting New Washington outlasted Madison 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs picked up one point in singles and two points in doubles.
In singles, McKenna Donaway outlasted her opponent 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kathleen Donaway and Alivia Huffman triumphed 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2.
LADY CATS BLANK GENERALS
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison defeated Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals' closest loss came at No. 1 singles, where Kelsey Delaney outlasted Savannah Appell 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.
"The team continues to have great a attitude and never quits," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
NORTH HARRISON 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Kelsey Delaney d. Savannah Appell 3-6, 6-2, 10-3; Reece Smith d. Laci Austin 6-1, 6-4; Madi Clunie d. Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: McKenna Smith-Kendyl Lasley d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; North Harrison won No. 2 by default.
HIGHLANDERS FALL
LOUISVILLE — Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, one of the top teams in Kentucky, blanked No. 23 Floyd Central 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
