BORDEN — Host Borden beat Christian Academy 4-1 Monday.
The Braves picked up two points in singles and won both doubles matches.
For Borden (1-1), Reese Martel defeated Mia Collins 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Avery Carter outlasted Anna Neal 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird defeated Lacey Kendall and Quincey Irvin 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Hannah Peine and Ava Voyles topped Rebekah Wright and Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors' lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Elana Hamby downed Claire hall 7-5, 6-2.
BORDEN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
Singles: Elana Hamby (CAI) d. Claire Hall 7-5, 6-2; Reese Martel (B) d. Mia Collins 6-2, 6-1; Avery Carter (B) d. Anna Neal 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Lacey Kendall-Quincey Irvin 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Peine-Ava Voyles (B) d. Rebekah Wright-Emily Lang 6-1, 6-0.
PIRATES EDGE LIONS
SALEM — Host Charlestown edged Salem 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
The Pirates picked up two points in doubles and one in singles.
In singles, Amanda Upton triumphed 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Emma McCutcheon and Alyssa Moore won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 while Echo Brading and Anna Almeciga were victorious 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 for Charlestown (4-1, 3-1).
CHARLESTOWN 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Isabelle Tunney (S) d. Maci Vaughn 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Upton (C) d. Natalie Noel 6-4, 6-0; Ava Benner (C) d. Hannah Fleanor 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Emma McCutcheon-Alyssa Moore (C) d. Carmyn Murdock-Cecila Tate 7-5, 6-4; Echo Brading-Anna Almeciga (C) d. Macie Crone-Abby Yoke 6-1, 6-4.
PANTHERS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Bloomington South beat host New Albany 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Natalie Saydera and Lily Meyer won 6-3, 6-1.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: Briah O'Neil (BS) d. Claire Meyer 7-5, 6-4; Hailey Vandeventer (BS) d. Marisa Witt 6-2, 6-3; Ava Rupp (BS) d. Claire Stock 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Natalie Saydera-Lily Meyer (NA) d. Riley Walker-Maddie Santner 6-3, 6-1; Chelsie Lindauer-Caitlyn Heim (BS) d. Maci Crone-Corinne Miller 6-0, 6-4.
