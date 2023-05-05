BORDEN — Host Borden clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 5-0 victory over visiting South Central on Thursday afternoon.
Hannah Peine led the way for the Braves with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Claire Hall won by the same score at No. 2 while Reese Martel triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Hannah Peine d. Kendall Kiper 6-0, 6-0; Claire Hall d. Radia 6-0, 6-0; Reese Martel d. Makaylie 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson d. Wolverton-Abby 6-1, 6-0; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles d. Stella/Layine 6-0, 6-0.
‘DOGS SWEEP PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting New Albany swept Jennings County 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Vega Hernandez triumphed by the same score at No. 2 while senior Alaina Walker triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 5, JENNNINGS COUNTY 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Tatum Brown 6-0, 6-0; Vega Hernandez d. Kaydence Lowman 6-0, 6-0; Alaina Walker d. Jocelyn Valdovinos 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera d. Mia Silvey-Gabi Morin 6-1, 6-2; Maddie Packova-Maci Crone d. Makenzey Carr-Trina Collins 6-0, 6-0.
