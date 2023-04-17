NEW ALBANY — Visiting Borden swept Christian Academy 5-0 Monday.
The best match came at No. 1 singles, where Hannah Peine outlasted Mia Collins 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. At No. 2, Claire Hall defeated Grace Kreutner 7-5, 6-4 while Reese Martel beat Kaitlyn Hutton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson defeated Delaney Annis and Ella Pyzocha 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles downed Rebekah Wright and Nora Stocksdale 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, CAI 0
Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Mia Collins 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Claire Hall (B) d. Grace Kreutner 7-5, 6-4; Reese Martel (B) d. Kaitlyn Hutton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Delaney Annis-Ella Pyzocha 6-1, 6-1; Maxxine Fuchigami-Ava Voyles (B) d. Rebekah Wright-Nora Stocksdale 6-3, 6-2.
.
'DOGS DEFEAT SOUTH
BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-ninth-ranked New Albany rolled to a 5-0 win at Bloomington South on Monday.
Claire Meyer led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Vega Hernandez triumph 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Corinne Miller won in three sets.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Maci Crone were victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
PIRATES TAME LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Salem 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
Maci Vaughn led the way with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Audrey Slay triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones were victorious 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
SCOTTSBURG CLIPS CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg defeated Clarksville 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The best match came at No. 1 singles, where Claire Routt defeated Savannah Appell 6-3, 6-0.
"I thought we worried about the extremely windy conditions way too much," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "Plus, Scottsburg has a good team, all of which combined made for a rough day today."
.
SCOTTSBURG 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Claire Routt d. Savannah Appell 6-3, 6-0; Grace Routt d. Laci Austin 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Spellman d. Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Olivia Fugate-Kira Shelhamer d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0; Scottsburg wins by default.
.
WILDCATS SWEEP FLOYD
JASPER — Third-ranked Jasper swept visiting, and No. 16, Floyd Central 5-0 Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats won each match in straight sets, except at No. 2 singles. That's where Millie Meunier pushed her opponent to three sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.