GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs beat Highlanders 4-1 in HHC tourney

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany defeated host Floyd Central 4-1 in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs swept the singles matches and also picked up one point in doubles.
In singles, Claire Meyer defeated Ella Leitner 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Vega Hernandez downed Sophia Wood 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lily Meyer triumphed 6-2, 6-0 over Katherine Fancher.
At No. 2 doubles, Maddie Packova and Corinne Miller outlasted Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
The Highlanders lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Millie Meunier and Libby Banet defeated Natalie Saydera and Maci Crone 6-0, 6-2.
The Bulldogs will host the winner between Columbus East and Bedford North Lawrence in a semifinal match Wednesday while Floyd will host the loser of that match in a consolation match.
PIRATES BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Charlestown downed Borden 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles en route to victory.
In singles, Maci Vaughn topped Hannah Peine 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kimber Doherty outlasted Claire Hall 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Anna Almeciga and Emma McCutcheon downed Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 while Ava Benner and Brooke Jones beat Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Martin 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2.
The Braves’ lone point came at No. 3 singles, where Reese Martel defeated Audrey Slay 6-4, 6-3.
MUSTANGS EDGE REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting New Washington outlasted South Central for a 3-2 Southern Athletic Conference win Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs picked up one point in singles (from Madison Brown at No. 1) and two points in doubles (from Macy Fields and Liv Lawerence at No. 1, as well as Alivia Huffman and Kathleen Donaway at No. 2).