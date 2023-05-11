GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank Columbus East in HHC semis

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Columbus East 5-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal in girls’ tennis action Wednesday afternoon.
The 25th-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) will visit Seymour on Friday afternoon in the HHC final.
Claire Meyer led the way for New Albany, which didn’t drop a set against the Olympians, with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Vega Hernandez triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Lily Meyer was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Natalie Saydera and Maci Crone won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Corinne Miller triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s semifinal at New Albany
NEW ALBANY 5, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Singles: Claire Meyer d. Lauren Degner 6-0, 6-1; Vega Hernandez d. Katie Hong 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer d. Ruth Federle 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Natalie Saydera-Maci Crone d. Shruthika Kumar-Katey Rieckers 7-5, 6-1; Maddie Packova-Corinne Miller d. Allison Gribbins-Sara Moran Mendez 6-1, 6-0.
.
FLOYD DOWNS STARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central beat Bedford North Lawrence 4-1 in a consolation match of the HHC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Sophia Wood led the way for the 23rd-ranked Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Katherine Fancher followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 while Ivy Hasenour was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1.
.
HHC TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s consolation match at Floyd Central
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BEDFORD NL 1
Singles: Sophia Wood (FC) d. Becca Epping 6-1, 6-0; Katherine Fancher (FC) d. Ashlyn Wever 6-1, 6-0; Ivy Hasenour (FC) d. Italy Lewis 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Bella Stigall-Mallory Pride 6-0, 6-2; Izzy Alldredge-Kenley Craigh (B) d. Abby Slaugher-Zoe Vanderhoof 7-6, 6-2.
.
GENERALS TOP REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting South Central on Wednesday.
The Generals swept the singles courts and also picked up one point in doubles en route to victory.
"This was a good overall effort," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
Savannah Appell led the way for the Generals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kendall Kiper at No. 1 singles. Laci Austin was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 while Josie Tatum triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Flora Bowen and Kaylin Lemke won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1.
Clarksville defaulted the No. 2 doubles match.
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Savanah Appell (C) d. Kendall Kiper 6-1, 6-2; Laci Austin (C) d. Radion Coffman 6-1, 6-0; Josie Tatum (C) d. Makaylie Patterson 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke (C) d. Laynie Davis-Abby Gibson 7-5, 6-1; South Central won No. 2 by default.