GIRLS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank Columbus East in HHC semis

NatS.jpg

New Albany’s Natalie Saydera hits a backhand during a match earlier this season. Wednesday, she and Maci Crone won their No. 1 doubles match 7-5, 6-1 to help the Bulldogs beat Columbus East 5-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal.

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Columbus East 5-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal in girls’ tennis action Wednesday afternoon.

The 25th-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) will visit Seymour on Friday afternoon in the HHC final.

Claire Meyer led the way for New Albany, which didn’t drop a set against the Olympians, with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Vega Hernandez triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Lily Meyer was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.

In doubles, Natalie Saydera and Maci Crone won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maddie Packova and Corinne Miller triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.

.

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s semifinal at New Albany

NEW ALBANY 5, COLUMBUS EAST 0

Singles: Claire Meyer d. Lauren Degner 6-0, 6-1; Vega Hernandez d. Katie Hong 6-0, 6-0; Lily Meyer d. Ruth Federle 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Natalie Saydera-Maci Crone d. Shruthika Kumar-Katey Rieckers 7-5, 6-1; Maddie Packova-Corinne Miller d. Allison Gribbins-Sara Moran Mendez 6-1, 6-0.

.

FLOYD DOWNS STARS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central beat Bedford North Lawrence 4-1 in a consolation match of the HHC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Sophia Wood led the way for the 23rd-ranked Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Katherine Fancher followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 while Ivy Hasenour was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.

In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1.

.

HHC TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s consolation match at Floyd Central

FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BEDFORD NL 1

Singles: Sophia Wood (FC) d. Becca Epping 6-1, 6-0; Katherine Fancher (FC) d. Ashlyn Wever 6-1, 6-0; Ivy Hasenour (FC) d. Italy Lewis 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (FC) d. Bella Stigall-Mallory Pride 6-0, 6-2; Izzy Alldredge-Kenley Craigh (B) d. Abby Slaugher-Zoe Vanderhoof 7-6, 6-2.

IMG_3573.jpg

Katherine Fancher 

.

GENERALS TOP REBELS

CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting South Central on Wednesday.

The Generals swept the singles courts and also picked up one point in doubles en route to victory.

"This was a good overall effort," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.

Savannah Appell led the way for the Generals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kendall Kiper at No. 1 singles. Laci Austin was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 while Josie Tatum triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.

In doubles, Flora Bowen and Kaylin Lemke won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1.

Clarksville defaulted the No. 2 doubles match.

.

CLARKSVILLE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1

Singles: Savanah Appell (C) d. Kendall Kiper 6-1, 6-2; Laci Austin (C) d. Radion Coffman 6-1, 6-0; Josie Tatum (C) d. Makaylie Patterson 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke (C) d. Laynie Davis-Abby Gibson 7-5, 6-1; South Central won No. 2 by default.

