NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and both in doubles.
In singles, Claire Meyer defeated Addie Rose 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Olivia Randall downed Hayley Adams 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera topped Alexis Evans and Sydney Adams 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller downed Kirsten Elder and Abby Leep 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Red Devils' lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where freshman Eva Ellis defeated Claire Stock 6-2. 6-1.
NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Addie Rose 6-0, 6-2; Eva Ellis (J) d. Claire Stock 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Randall (NA) d. Hayley Adams 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Alexis Evans-Sydney Adams 6-1, 6-2; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Kirsten Elder-Abby Leep 7-5, 6-3.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
SCOTTSBURG — Providence defeated Lanesville 4-1 Friday afternoon in the first round of the Scottsburg Invitational.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and both in doubles.
In singles, Riley Trinkle rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Campbell at No. 1 while Reese Upton topped Grace Campbell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Upton downed Rachel Leffler and Kallin Scarberry 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish clipped Nina Irvin and Jane Davis 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
The Eagles' only win came at No. 3 singles, where Lauren Schneider topped Claire Cassis 6-0, 6-1.
Providence will play either Bedford North Lawrence or Salem at 11 a.m. this morning. If the Pioneers win, they'll advance to the 1 p.m. final.
PROVIDENCE 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Emma Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton (P) d. Grace Campbell 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Schneider (L) d. Claire Cassis 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Upton (P) d. Rachel Leffler-Kallin Scarberry 6-3, 6-2; Maya Paris-Mary Furnish (P) d. Nina Irvin-Jane Davis 6-0 6-2.
GENERALS SLIP PAST BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Clarksville edged host Borden 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Generals swept the singles matches on their way to the win.
Savannah Appell ousted Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor topped Reese Martel 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Summer Neal capped it off for Clarksville with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Avery Carter at No. 3.
"We picked up another hard-fought win tonight for our third in a row," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought our singles players played pretty good overall. I was really pleased with how well Summer Neal fought through a tough, last match battle. Savannah Appell and Aaliyah Taylor both looked good winning in straight sets. I'm excited to get to practice tomorrow to make a few more adjustments to our doubles; they played better today."
The Braves picked up two points in doubles. At No. 1, Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird downed Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-2. Borden won No. 2 doubles by default.
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Reese Martel 6-2, 6-2; Summer Neal (C) d. Avery Carter 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-2; Borden wins No. 2 by default.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.