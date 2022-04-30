LilyMeyer.jpg

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Friday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles and both in doubles. 

In singles, Claire Meyer defeated Addie Rose 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Olivia Randall downed Hayley Adams 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera topped Alexis Evans and Sydney Adams 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller downed Kirsten Elder and Abby Leep 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2. 

The Red Devils' lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where freshman Eva Ellis defeated Claire Stock 6-2. 6-1. 

NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1

     Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Addie Rose 6-0, 6-2; Eva Ellis (J) d. Claire Stock 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Randall (NA) d. Hayley Adams 6-2, 6-4. 

     Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Alexis Evans-Sydney Adams 6-1, 6-2; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Kirsten Elder-Abby Leep 7-5, 6-3. 

PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES 

SCOTTSBURG — Providence defeated Lanesville 4-1 Friday afternoon in the first round of the Scottsburg Invitational. 

The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and both in doubles. 

In singles, Riley Trinkle rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Campbell at No. 1 while Reese Upton topped Grace Campbell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. 

In doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Upton downed Rachel Leffler and Kallin Scarberry 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Maya Paris and Mary Furnish clipped Nina Irvin and Jane Davis 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. 

The Eagles' only win came at No. 3 singles, where Lauren Schneider topped Claire Cassis 6-0, 6-1. 

Providence will play either Bedford North Lawrence or Salem at 11 a.m. this morning. If the Pioneers win, they'll advance to the 1 p.m. final. 

PROVIDENCE 4, LANESVILLE 1

     Singles: Riley Trinkle (P) d. Emma Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton (P) d. Grace Campbell 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Schneider (L) d. Claire Cassis 6-0, 6-1. 

     Doubles: Ally Gray-Reese Upton (P) d. Rachel Leffler-Kallin Scarberry 6-3, 6-2; Maya Paris-Mary Furnish (P) d. Nina Irvin-Jane Davis 6-0 6-2. 

GENERALS SLIP PAST BRAVES

BORDEN — Visiting Clarksville edged host Borden 3-2 Friday afternoon. 

The Generals swept the singles matches on their way to the win. 

Savannah Appell ousted Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aaliyah Taylor topped Reese Martel 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Summer Neal capped it off for Clarksville with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Avery Carter at No. 3.

"We picked up another hard-fought win tonight for our third in a row," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought our singles players played pretty good overall. I was really pleased with how well Summer Neal fought through a tough, last match battle. Savannah Appell and Aaliyah Taylor both looked good winning in straight sets. I'm excited to get to practice tomorrow to make a few more adjustments to our doubles; they played better today."

The Braves picked up two points in doubles. At No. 1, Paige Robinson and Calleigh Baird downed Maria Assveen and Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-2. Borden won No. 2 doubles by default. 

CLARKSVILLE 3, BORDEN 2

     Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Claire Hall 6-4, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Reese Martel 6-2, 6-2; Summer Neal (C) d. Avery Carter 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

     Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Maria Assveen-Emily Kaiser 6-3, 6-2; Borden wins No. 2 by default. 

